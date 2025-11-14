NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Election
The ruling NDA triumphed in the Bihar elections, retaining power with a huge margin, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal. The BJP emerged as the largest party, while Mahagathbandhan experienced significant losses. The victory also highlighted NDA's effective strategies and strong voter support across various demographics.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a significant victory in the Bihar state elections, solidifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominant political influence and amplifying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal among voters. This win delivered a substantial setback to the opposition, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes both Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
With BJP and JD(U) leading the charge, the NDA captured a notable 85 percent strike rate in 101 contested seats each, surpassing the majority threshold comfortably. This outcome was perceived as a testament to the combined appeal of both state and central welfare initiatives and a strategically widened caste alliance that dismantled the Mahagathbandhan's traditional voter base.
Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar attribute the resounding victory to energized support from women and young voters, as well as effective grassroots campaigns. The election results not only reinforce the NDA's hold on Bihar but also hint at influential dynamics as assembly elections approach in West Bengal and Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP's 'Mission Mumbai': Amit Satam Declares War on BMC 'Dacoits'
BJP's Madan Rathore Takes Accountability for By-Election Loss
BJP's 'Tsunami' Victory in Bihar: A Seal of Trust
BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.