NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Election

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a significant victory in the Bihar state elections, solidifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominant political influence and amplifying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal among voters. This win delivered a substantial setback to the opposition, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes both Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With BJP and JD(U) leading the charge, the NDA captured a notable 85 percent strike rate in 101 contested seats each, surpassing the majority threshold comfortably. This outcome was perceived as a testament to the combined appeal of both state and central welfare initiatives and a strategically widened caste alliance that dismantled the Mahagathbandhan's traditional voter base.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar attribute the resounding victory to energized support from women and young voters, as well as effective grassroots campaigns. The election results not only reinforce the NDA's hold on Bihar but also hint at influential dynamics as assembly elections approach in West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)