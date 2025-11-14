Left Menu

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Election

The ruling NDA triumphed in the Bihar elections, retaining power with a huge margin, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal. The BJP emerged as the largest party, while Mahagathbandhan experienced significant losses. The victory also highlighted NDA's effective strategies and strong voter support across various demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:51 IST
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a significant victory in the Bihar state elections, solidifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominant political influence and amplifying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal among voters. This win delivered a substantial setback to the opposition, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes both Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With BJP and JD(U) leading the charge, the NDA captured a notable 85 percent strike rate in 101 contested seats each, surpassing the majority threshold comfortably. This outcome was perceived as a testament to the combined appeal of both state and central welfare initiatives and a strategically widened caste alliance that dismantled the Mahagathbandhan's traditional voter base.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar attribute the resounding victory to energized support from women and young voters, as well as effective grassroots campaigns. The election results not only reinforce the NDA's hold on Bihar but also hint at influential dynamics as assembly elections approach in West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025