NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections

The incumbent NDA triumphed in the Bihar Assembly elections, clinching 202 out of the 243 seats available, as announced by the Election Commission on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established itself as the dominant force, securing 89 seats, while its ally, the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won 85 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), under Union minister Chirag Paswan, contributed 19 seats to the coalition's total.

Despite facing fierce competition, several prominent NDA figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, secured decisive victories. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance INDIA, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, managed to capture only 34 seats, marking a weakening hold in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)