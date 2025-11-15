Chile's Political Crossroads: The Migrant Surge Fuels Right-Wing Resurgence

Amid a sea of red, white, and blue, a rally in Santiago, Chile echoed American-inspired campaign themes as crowds gathered to support Johannes Kaiser, a radical libertarian presidential candidate with stern views on immigration.

The rally highlighted Chile's growing anti-immigrant sentiment, fueled by an increase in criminal activity linked to transnational gangs. Claudia Belmonte, a supporter, echoed calls for a 'firm hand' against crime, reflecting a broader political shift across the nation.

As Chile prepares for its election, this rightward swing aligns with regional trends, with countries like Argentina and Bolivia experiencing similar political movements. The once-prominent social inequities remain, embodied by symbols like an empty, graffiti-covered stone plinth in Plaza Italia — a testament to unresolved tensions.