Rocket Attack Rocks Damascus: Unraveling the Mystery in Mazzeh 86

A rocket attack struck a residential area in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Friday night, wounding one individual, according to state media.

The attack targeted the western neighborhood of Mazzeh 86, although the perpetrators remain unidentified. An Associated Press journalist observed security forces sealing off the vicinity to ensure safety and facilitate an ongoing investigation.

The incident underscores sporadic unrest in Damascus, which has witnessed reduced violence since insurgents overthrew President Bashar Assad's regime last year. Meanwhile, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes on Syrian military targets post-Assad's ousting.