Rocket Attack Rocks Damascus: Unraveling the Mystery in Mazzeh 86
A rocket attack occurred in Damascus' Mazzeh 86 neighborhood, injuring one person and causing damage. Security forces cordoned the area as they investigate the unknown assailants behind the assault. Explosions have become less frequent in the city since the fall of Bashar Assad's government last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-11-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:43 IST
- Country:
- Syria
A rocket attack struck a residential area in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Friday night, wounding one individual, according to state media.
The attack targeted the western neighborhood of Mazzeh 86, although the perpetrators remain unidentified. An Associated Press journalist observed security forces sealing off the vicinity to ensure safety and facilitate an ongoing investigation.
The incident underscores sporadic unrest in Damascus, which has witnessed reduced violence since insurgents overthrew President Bashar Assad's regime last year. Meanwhile, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes on Syrian military targets post-Assad's ousting.
