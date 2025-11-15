Left Menu

Rocket Attack Rocks Damascus: Unraveling the Mystery in Mazzeh 86

A rocket attack occurred in Damascus' Mazzeh 86 neighborhood, injuring one person and causing damage. Security forces cordoned the area as they investigate the unknown assailants behind the assault. Explosions have become less frequent in the city since the fall of Bashar Assad's government last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-11-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:43 IST
Rocket Attack Rocks Damascus: Unraveling the Mystery in Mazzeh 86
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

A rocket attack struck a residential area in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Friday night, wounding one individual, according to state media.

The attack targeted the western neighborhood of Mazzeh 86, although the perpetrators remain unidentified. An Associated Press journalist observed security forces sealing off the vicinity to ensure safety and facilitate an ongoing investigation.

The incident underscores sporadic unrest in Damascus, which has witnessed reduced violence since insurgents overthrew President Bashar Assad's regime last year. Meanwhile, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes on Syrian military targets post-Assad's ousting.

TRENDING

1
Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory

Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory

 Global
2
U.S. Grants Conditional Green Light for Lukoil Foreign Asset Deals

U.S. Grants Conditional Green Light for Lukoil Foreign Asset Deals

 Global
3
Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification

Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification

 Global
4
Auger-Aliassime Reaches ATP Finals Semis, Sinner Streak Continues

Auger-Aliassime Reaches ATP Finals Semis, Sinner Streak Continues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025