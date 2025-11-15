Left Menu

Trump Reverses Course: Tariff Rollback to Ease Grocery Prices

U.S. President Donald Trump has rolled back tariffs on various food products amidst consumer concerns over rising grocery prices. This action marks a reversal from his previous stance that tariffs were not contributing to inflation. New trade deals aim to eliminate tariffs further, but consumer frustration remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy reversal, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday the rollback of tariffs on various food items such as beef, tomatoes, and bananas. This decision comes amid mounting consumer dissatisfaction over escalating grocery prices.

The new exemptions, effective retroactively from midnight on Thursday, aim to address rising inflation concerns that were highlighted by recent state and local election results in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City.

Despite previous insistence that tariffs were not inflating prices, the Trump administration's move to negotiate new trade deals with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador is seen as an effort to tackle the affordability crisis impacting American consumers.

