Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

Senior officials from the Trump administration convened multiple times this week at the White House to deliberate over potential military actions in Venezuela. These discussions coincide with an escalating U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, including the deployment of F-35 aircraft, warships, and a nuclear submarine.

President Trump indicated a possible imminent decision on military intervention against Venezuela, asserting its ties to illegal drug activities. Meetings in the Situation Room, attended by senior personnel including Vice President JD Vance, revealed options without confirming any specific plans. Trump's history with Venezuela hints at military intervention despite previous regime change denials.

Reported U.S. military operations targeted drug vessels in the region, prompting legal and ethical debates. Criticism extends to European allies, while Venezuela gears up for resistance using older Russian armaments. The American public remains split on military involvement, with tensions also escalating between the U.S. and Colombia, as leaders exchange accusations.