Left Menu

Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

Senior Trump officials discuss potential military actions in Venezuela amidst increasing U.S. military presence. The build-up follows months of deadly strikes on vessels. The White House considers various options while tensions rise with Colombia, sparking debates on legality and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 07:09 IST
Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senior officials from the Trump administration convened multiple times this week at the White House to deliberate over potential military actions in Venezuela. These discussions coincide with an escalating U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, including the deployment of F-35 aircraft, warships, and a nuclear submarine.

President Trump indicated a possible imminent decision on military intervention against Venezuela, asserting its ties to illegal drug activities. Meetings in the Situation Room, attended by senior personnel including Vice President JD Vance, revealed options without confirming any specific plans. Trump's history with Venezuela hints at military intervention despite previous regime change denials.

Reported U.S. military operations targeted drug vessels in the region, prompting legal and ethical debates. Criticism extends to European allies, while Venezuela gears up for resistance using older Russian armaments. The American public remains split on military involvement, with tensions also escalating between the U.S. and Colombia, as leaders exchange accusations.

TRENDING

1
Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

 Global
3
Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025