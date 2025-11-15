Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing
President Donald Trump plans to sue the BBC for up to $5 billion over the editing of his 2021 speech on the day of the Capitol riot. Trump's lawyers demand retraction and compensation for perceived reputational harm. BBC admitted an editing error but refutes legal grounds for the lawsuit.
President Donald Trump announced his intention to take legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), seeking damages of up to $5 billion. The lawsuit centers on alleged misrepresentation in a 2021 BBC documentary, where Trump's speech on the Capitol riot was edited.
Trump's legal team had previously set a deadline for the BBC to retract the documentary and issue an apology, emphasizing the financial and reputational damage it caused. Although the BBC admitted to an editorial error and apologized, it maintains that the lawsuit lacks legal merit.
Despite the absence of a direct discussion with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump plans to address the matter with him personally, indicating the potential international implications of the dispute. The documentary aired on BBC's 'Panorama' allegedly portrayed Trump as inciting the January 6 riot, a claim disputed by Trump's representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- BBC
- lawsuit
- documentary
- Capitol riot
- defamation
- legal
- Keir Starmer
- Panorama
- editing
ALSO READ
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms
Global Spotlight: Tech Giants Face Legal Scrutiny for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations
Judiciary Scandal: High Court Judge's Allegations of Influence Rock Legal Circles
Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings
Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot