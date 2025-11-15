Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

President Donald Trump announced his intention to take legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), seeking damages of up to $5 billion. The lawsuit centers on alleged misrepresentation in a 2021 BBC documentary, where Trump's speech on the Capitol riot was edited.

Trump's legal team had previously set a deadline for the BBC to retract the documentary and issue an apology, emphasizing the financial and reputational damage it caused. Although the BBC admitted to an editorial error and apologized, it maintains that the lawsuit lacks legal merit.

Despite the absence of a direct discussion with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump plans to address the matter with him personally, indicating the potential international implications of the dispute. The documentary aired on BBC's 'Panorama' allegedly portrayed Trump as inciting the January 6 riot, a claim disputed by Trump's representatives.

