Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Support from Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing his support for Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene over disagreements. Greene, a staunch ally of Trump, recently took positions contrary to the White House and other Republicans. The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 07:20 IST
Trump Withdraws Support from Marjorie Taylor Greene
Donald Trump

In a surprising political shift, President Donald Trump has retracted his backing for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The announcement was made on Friday through Trump's Truth Social platform.

Greene, representing Georgia, has been a vocal supporter of Trump. However, in recent weeks, she adopted stances that clashed with the Trump administration's policies and some Republican colleagues.

This decision marks a significant moment in Republican dynamics, as Trump remains a pivotal figure within the party.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

 India
2
Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

 India
3
Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025