Trump Withdraws Support from Marjorie Taylor Greene
President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing his support for Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene over disagreements. Greene, a staunch ally of Trump, recently took positions contrary to the White House and other Republicans. The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social account.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 07:20 IST
In a surprising political shift, President Donald Trump has retracted his backing for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The announcement was made on Friday through Trump's Truth Social platform.
Greene, representing Georgia, has been a vocal supporter of Trump. However, in recent weeks, she adopted stances that clashed with the Trump administration's policies and some Republican colleagues.
This decision marks a significant moment in Republican dynamics, as Trump remains a pivotal figure within the party.
