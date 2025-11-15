Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

President Donald Trump has retracted his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing recent criticism from the Republican Representative. The fallout follows Greene's public disagreement on key issues such as trade tariffs, inflation, and the release of Epstein files. Trump hinted at backing a primary challenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:30 IST
Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism
President Donald Trump

In a surprising political move, President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of his endorsement for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, marking a significant shift in their once-strong alliance.

Trump's decision comes amidst Greene's recent criticisms of his policies and her opposition to his current agenda, which includes differing views on trade tariffs, domestic policy priorities, and the controversial Epstein files.

As Trump's comments stirred political waters, Greene fired back on social media, accusing the president of intimidation tactics, further deepening the rift within Republican ranks as primary elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

 India
2
Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

 India
3
Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025