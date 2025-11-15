Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism
President Donald Trump has retracted his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing recent criticism from the Republican Representative. The fallout follows Greene's public disagreement on key issues such as trade tariffs, inflation, and the release of Epstein files. Trump hinted at backing a primary challenger.
In a surprising political move, President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of his endorsement for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, marking a significant shift in their once-strong alliance.
Trump's decision comes amidst Greene's recent criticisms of his policies and her opposition to his current agenda, which includes differing views on trade tariffs, domestic policy priorities, and the controversial Epstein files.
As Trump's comments stirred political waters, Greene fired back on social media, accusing the president of intimidation tactics, further deepening the rift within Republican ranks as primary elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
