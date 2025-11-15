Left Menu

CPI(M) Pushes for Extended Deadline in Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Exercise

The CPI(M) has urged the Election Commission to extend the December 2025 deadline for submitting enumeration forms in Tamil Nadu, citing difficulties in online access to electoral rolls and challenges faced by BLOs and illiterate voters in completing forms. The party also raised concerns about incomplete distribution of forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:12 IST
CPI(M) Pushes for Extended Deadline in Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has called on the Election Commission to extend the deadline for submitting electoral enumeration forms in Tamil Nadu. The party argues that accessing names online from the electoral rolls of previous years is challenging, making it difficult for many, especially illiterate voters, to complete the forms accurately.

In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam highlighted practical difficulties, requesting more time for voters to submit their forms. According to Shanmugam, BLOs struggle to explain how to fill these forms, passing the responsibility onto voters.

The CPI(M) also underscored the issues with online form filling, where software does not allow corrections to previous errors. Additionally, form distribution has been incomplete, particularly in remote areas. Despite the Election Commission's claim of distributing over 5.62 crore forms, the party remains concerned about the process's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
2
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
4
Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025