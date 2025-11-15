CPI(M) Pushes for Extended Deadline in Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Exercise

The CPI(M) has called on the Election Commission to extend the deadline for submitting electoral enumeration forms in Tamil Nadu. The party argues that accessing names online from the electoral rolls of previous years is challenging, making it difficult for many, especially illiterate voters, to complete the forms accurately.

In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam highlighted practical difficulties, requesting more time for voters to submit their forms. According to Shanmugam, BLOs struggle to explain how to fill these forms, passing the responsibility onto voters.

The CPI(M) also underscored the issues with online form filling, where software does not allow corrections to previous errors. Additionally, form distribution has been incomplete, particularly in remote areas. Despite the Election Commission's claim of distributing over 5.62 crore forms, the party remains concerned about the process's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)