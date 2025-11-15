Left Menu

Modi on Bihar Election Victory: People Reject Casteism and MMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the rejection of casteism and the Muslim League-Maoist Congress by Bihar voters, highlighting the BJP-led NDA's victory in the state's assembly elections. Modi critiqued Rahul Gandhi while congratulating Bihar citizens living in Surat for the electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Bihar's electorate for rejecting the politics of casteism and the Muslim League-Maoist Congress alliance in the latest state assembly elections.

In a post-election celebration event in Surat, Modi critiqued the Congress' inability to manage its string of defeats and targeted Rahul Gandhi, calling his actions 'stunts'.

Stressing the significance of the NDA's win, Modi noted that the coalition captured a decisive victory, securing over 200 seats, and reaffirmed the public's waning support for the Congress in regions with significant Dalit populations.

