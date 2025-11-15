Modi on Bihar Election Victory: People Reject Casteism and MMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Bihar's electorate for rejecting the politics of casteism and the Muslim League-Maoist Congress alliance in the latest state assembly elections.

In a post-election celebration event in Surat, Modi critiqued the Congress' inability to manage its string of defeats and targeted Rahul Gandhi, calling his actions 'stunts'.

Stressing the significance of the NDA's win, Modi noted that the coalition captured a decisive victory, securing over 200 seats, and reaffirmed the public's waning support for the Congress in regions with significant Dalit populations.