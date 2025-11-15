Congo and M23 Sign Landmark Peace Framework: A Step Towards Ending Violence

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have taken a significant step towards peace by signing a framework agreement in Doha. The deal, supported by the United States and Qatar, aims to end deadly conflict in eastern Congo that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

While the agreement is a positive development, U.S. envoy Massad Boulos noted that further work is required to finalize how to implement six out of the eight protocols. Previous attempts to exchange prisoners and monitor a ceasefire have been slow, highlighting the complexities involved.

The conflict persists on the ground as diplomatic talks continue, with recent violence reported in North Kivu. In light of these challenges, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs emphasized that peace must be built upon confidence and mutual respect among all parties involved.