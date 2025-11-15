Left Menu

Congo and M23 Sign Landmark Peace Framework: A Step Towards Ending Violence

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have signed a framework agreement in Doha to bring peace to the war-stricken eastern region. The U.S. and Qatar-backed initiative aims to address the ongoing conflict, despite needing further work on implementing key protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:14 IST
Congo and M23 Sign Landmark Peace Framework: A Step Towards Ending Violence

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have taken a significant step towards peace by signing a framework agreement in Doha. The deal, supported by the United States and Qatar, aims to end deadly conflict in eastern Congo that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

While the agreement is a positive development, U.S. envoy Massad Boulos noted that further work is required to finalize how to implement six out of the eight protocols. Previous attempts to exchange prisoners and monitor a ceasefire have been slow, highlighting the complexities involved.

The conflict persists on the ground as diplomatic talks continue, with recent violence reported in North Kivu. In light of these challenges, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs emphasized that peace must be built upon confidence and mutual respect among all parties involved.

TRENDING

1
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
2
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India
3
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
4
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025