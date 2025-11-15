Yadav's Victory Spurs Telangana Congress Meeting with Leaders

The Telangana Congress leadership, along with newly elected MLA Naveen Yadav from Jubilee Hills, engaged in significant talks on Saturday, meeting both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Vikram Mallu joined Yadav and other leaders in these crucial meetings. They visited Rahul Gandhi at his 10, Janpath address and followed up with discussions at Kharge's residence.

Yadav's triumph in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where he successfully took the seat from the BRS, was formally announced on Friday, setting the stage for these high-level consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)