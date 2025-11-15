Strengthening Naval Ties: Indo-US Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, engaged in high-level talks with American naval leaders to explore new avenues for operational engagements between the Indian and US navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The dialogues highlighted a strengthened focus on enhancing maritime security, improving interoperability, and expanding operational initiatives as global concerns over China's military influence escalate.

Discussions delved into deepening information sharing and maritime domain awareness, highlighting the need for collaboration in emerging domains like unmanned systems and cyber operations to increase preparedness and resilience at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)