Karnataka Political Shuffle: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi Amid Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's political scene is abuzz as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar make their way to New Delhi amidst speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. Their visit, coinciding with the launch of former Union Minister Kapil Sibal's book, has sparked further intrigue in Congress circles.

The state leaders' Delhi sojourn involves discussions with prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, to possibly deliberate on leadership changes. This comes after Siddaramaiah expressed intentions to consult the party high command about reshuffling his cabinet following the Bihar Assembly elections.

As the chatter of a 'November Revolution'—a term coined by Minister K N Rajanna—continues, ambitious Congress legislators are reportedly in Delhi lobbying for ministerial roles. The apparent unity of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi, however, underscores the complexity of Karnataka's political dynamics.

