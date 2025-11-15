Bihar Election Results Highlight Congress Campaign Setback

The Bihar Assembly election results have demonstrated a significant setback for the Congress party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, according to BJP's Manipur unit.

During a press conference, BJP's state vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh described the campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, as having backfired spectacularly.

Singh quipped that Congress leaders may need higher doses of blood pressure medication following their electoral defeat, emphasizing that the public has dismissed their strategy as an insignificant movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)