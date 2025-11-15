Bihar Election Results Highlight Congress Campaign Setback
BJP's Manipur unit highlights the failure of Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign after Bihar Assembly election results. BJP's vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh claims the strategy backfired, affecting Congress internally and causing distress among leaders, as the public rejected their campaign effort.
The Bihar Assembly election results have demonstrated a significant setback for the Congress party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, according to BJP's Manipur unit.
During a press conference, BJP's state vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh described the campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, as having backfired spectacularly.
Singh quipped that Congress leaders may need higher doses of blood pressure medication following their electoral defeat, emphasizing that the public has dismissed their strategy as an insignificant movement.
