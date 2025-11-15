Rohini Acharya's Shocking Exit: Family Politics in Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, has declared her intention to exit politics and cut ties with her family. The announcement came on Saturday following allegations that she was mistreated by her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his trusted aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav.

Acharya claimed she was "thrown out of the family," subjected to disgrace, verbal abuse, and physical assault after questioning party strategies following RJD's crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the party managed only 25 seats out of a contest for 140. Her decision underscores ongoing tension within the Yadav family, particularly after her brother Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the party earlier this year.

BJP leaders have refrained from commenting on the family spat intensely but emphasized the need for family unity. Acharya's exit highlights deeper challenges for RJD as the party grapples with internal dissensions and electoral setbacks. Her departure is perceived as a significant blow, with RJD struggling amidst political upheavals and increased competition from the victorious NDA coalition in Bihar.