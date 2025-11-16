CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

The CARICOM reparations commission delegation is in Britain this week to engage in dialogue with officials and politicians about addressing slavery and colonialism's historical injustices and their persistent effects. These talks aim at fostering understanding and progression on the global stage.

Historically, at least 12.5 million Africans were forcibly shipped and sold into slavery between the 15th and 19th centuries. The enduring legacies, such as racism, are pressing advocates to call for action. CARICOM's plan includes monetary compensation and formal apologies, while opposition arises from some European leaders.

Despite the backlash, there is momentum for reparations discussions. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed reluctance to dwell on reparations discussions but the Commonwealth summit communique suggested it's time for forward-looking dialogues. The CARICOM visit from November 17 to 20 intends to enhance strategic partnerships and educate the public on the reparations agenda.