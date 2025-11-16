Interpol Clears Moonis Elahi: A Victory Against Political Allegations

Interpol has concluded a case involving Pakistan's appeal for an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close associate of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Officials have confirmed this development.

Pakistan's government had sought help from Interpol to apprehend Elahi, who relocated to Spain amid a crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party roughly three years ago. According to an Interpol statement, Moonis Elahi is not currently subject to any Interpol notice.

The incumbent government accused Moonis in several allegedly fabricated cases, including murder and money laundering, to justify their extradition request. However, Interpol dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence and political motivations behind the allegations.