Interpol Clears Moonis Elahi: A Victory Against Political Allegations
Interpol has rejected Pakistan's request for an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government's attempt to extradite him was dismissed due to lack of evidence. Interpol deemed the charges as politically motivated, clearing all accusations against him.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Interpol has concluded a case involving Pakistan's appeal for an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close associate of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Officials have confirmed this development.
Pakistan's government had sought help from Interpol to apprehend Elahi, who relocated to Spain amid a crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party roughly three years ago. According to an Interpol statement, Moonis Elahi is not currently subject to any Interpol notice.
The incumbent government accused Moonis in several allegedly fabricated cases, including murder and money laundering, to justify their extradition request. However, Interpol dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence and political motivations behind the allegations.