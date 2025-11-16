Controversy Ignites Over Remarks on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

A fresh controversy has engulfed the political landscape, centered on remarks made by BJP leader Inder Singh Parmar, who controversially referred to Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a 'British agent'. This statement has sparked outrage, particularly within West Bengal's political circles.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja vehemently criticized the comment, noting its disrespect towards Bengal's rich historical fabric. Panja lauded Roy's significant contributions, particularly his role in abolishing the 'Sati' system, which she cited as key to social progress.

Facing public backlash, Parmar retracted his statement, issuing an apology. He clarified that his comment was inadvertent and emphasized his respect for Roy, acknowledging him as a revered social reformer.

