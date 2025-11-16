Vijay-led Protest Against Controversial Voter Exercise in Tamil Nadu

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam organized demonstrations across Tamil Nadu opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which they claim endangers voter rights. Key party leaders participated in protests held in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

During the demonstration at Chepauk, Arjuna, a senior TVK leader, announced that their leader Vijay would not contest the 2026 Assembly elections but would become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Arjuna also criticized the restrictions imposed by the government on their protests, noting police demands to reduce the stage height at the last moment.

In Coimbatore, propaganda secretary KG Arunraaj acknowledged the necessity of the SIR exercise but questioned its timing amid the rainy season and upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He expressed concerns about the feasibility of Booth Level Officers visiting 6.4 crore voters' homes and verifying forms promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)