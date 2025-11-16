Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar sparked a political firestorm by labeling social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy a 'British agent,' which he later retracted as a 'slip of the tongue.' The remarks have fueled tensions between BJP and TMC as both parties prepare for West Bengal's upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:40 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Raja Ram Mohan Roy
Inder Singh Parmar
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar found himself at the center of controversy after branding Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a seminal social reformer, as a 'British agent.' His remarks, made during an event for tribal icon Birsa Munda, ignited backlash, prompting an apology from the minister, who termed it a 'slip of the tongue.'

This incident added fuel to the already tense political battleground in West Bengal, where the BJP is eyeing the upcoming assembly elections against the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP's remarks have been perceived as an affront to Bengal's cultural icons, further intensifying the rivalry.

Trinamool Congress leaders, like Shashi Panja, accused the BJP of undermining Bengal's cultural pride, while other opposition voices condemned Parmar's statements as a 'willful distortion of history.' Following widespread criticism, Parmar expressed regret, reaffirming Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a respected figure in India's reformist legacy.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

 India
2
Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

 India
3
Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff

Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Stando...

 India
4
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025