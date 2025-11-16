Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar found himself at the center of controversy after branding Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a seminal social reformer, as a 'British agent.' His remarks, made during an event for tribal icon Birsa Munda, ignited backlash, prompting an apology from the minister, who termed it a 'slip of the tongue.'

This incident added fuel to the already tense political battleground in West Bengal, where the BJP is eyeing the upcoming assembly elections against the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP's remarks have been perceived as an affront to Bengal's cultural icons, further intensifying the rivalry.

Trinamool Congress leaders, like Shashi Panja, accused the BJP of undermining Bengal's cultural pride, while other opposition voices condemned Parmar's statements as a 'willful distortion of history.' Following widespread criticism, Parmar expressed regret, reaffirming Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a respected figure in India's reformist legacy.