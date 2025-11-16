Left Menu

TMC Stands Firm with Matua Community: A Battle Over Electoral Rolls

The TMC delegation visited the Matua community, who are fasting against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. TMC expressed solidarity and promised to protect their electoral rights. Concerns over health due to fasting were raised, with assurances of fighting against disenfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:32 IST
A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met with members of the Matua community on Sunday in West Bengal, where the community is engaging in an indefinite fast. The protest is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

State ministers, including Shashi Panja and Snehasis Chakraborty, alongside TMC's state general secretary Tanmoy Ghosh, visited Thakurbari, the headquarters of the All India Matua Mahasangha, in the North 24 Parganas district, to support those on fast.

Pledging solidarity, TMC has assured the community that no names will be unjustly removed from the electoral rolls. "We will fight until not a single Matua name is disenfranchised," stated Panja. Concerns about health issues arising from the fast have been noted, as the dispute over voter registration intensifies.

