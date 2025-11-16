Chile's High-Stakes Presidential Election: A Clash of Ideologies

Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday for a highly anticipated presidential election that promises to redefine the country's political trajectory. The contest pits a governing leftist coalition against an assortment of right-wing candidates, with none expected to win an outright majority, likely necessitating a run-off election next month.

The latest polls, although not allowed in the fortnight leading up to the election, indicated that Jeannette Jara of the Communist Party leads, closely followed by far-right Jose Antonio Kast. Meanwhile, Evelyn Matthei and Johannes Kaiser struggle for third, with public discourse dominated by issues such as crime and immigration.

Voter turnout is set to play a critical role, given the implementation of mandatory voting for the 15.7 million registered Chileans. Experts have expressed uncertainty about predicting the election outcome, as new voters are motivated by issue-specific changes rather than traditional political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)