Akhilesh Yadav Supports Rahul Gandhi's Bold Vote Theft Allegations

At a press interaction, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav backed Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud, calling it an organized 'dacoity'.

Yadav, in Bengaluru for the Vision India: Startup Summit, criticized the BJP for fostering communal politics, emphasizing the need to uphold 'Unity in Diversity' across India.

Discussing political family dynamics, Yadav highlighted the disparity in public scrutiny between his family and BJP's, asserting India's diminishing diversity under the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)