Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dispelled rumours about resigning as the Congress Karnataka unit chief, emphasizing his commitment to the party. Speculations of leadership changes arose after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Shivakumar assured the media of his continued dedication and dismissed the rumours as media speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:26 IST
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed speculation regarding his potential resignation as the Congress Karnataka unit chief, asserting his loyalty as a 'disciplined soldier' of the party.

Amidst talks of a leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar emphasized the matter rests with Siddaramaiah after consulting with the party high command.

Shivakumar refuted the rumours during a visit to Delhi, where he invited Congress leaders to a foundation-laying ceremony for new party offices, and attributed the conjecture to media speculation. He affirmed his dedication to the party's future successes.

