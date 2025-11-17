Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed speculation regarding his potential resignation as the Congress Karnataka unit chief, asserting his loyalty as a 'disciplined soldier' of the party.

Amidst talks of a leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar emphasized the matter rests with Siddaramaiah after consulting with the party high command.

Shivakumar refuted the rumours during a visit to Delhi, where he invited Congress leaders to a foundation-laying ceremony for new party offices, and attributed the conjecture to media speculation. He affirmed his dedication to the party's future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)