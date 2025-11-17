Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Targeting Global Trade with Russia and Iran

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Republican lawmakers are crafting legislation to impose punitive sanctions on any country engaged in business with Russia. This move is part of the administration's broader strategy to exert international pressure on the Kremlin.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the severity of the proposed measures. "As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," he declared.

The President also hinted at further expansions of the sanctions list, suggesting that Iran could be added. Such developments mark an escalation in the existing geopolitical tensions, potentially affecting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)