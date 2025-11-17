Left Menu

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Targeting Global Trade with Russia and Iran

President Donald Trump announced that Republicans are drafting legislation to impose severe sanctions on any country trading with Russia. He also indicated that Iran could be included in this list of sanctioned nations, intensifying the global economic tensions involving these countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:39 IST
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Targeting Global Trade with Russia and Iran
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Republican lawmakers are crafting legislation to impose punitive sanctions on any country engaged in business with Russia. This move is part of the administration's broader strategy to exert international pressure on the Kremlin.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the severity of the proposed measures. "As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," he declared.

The President also hinted at further expansions of the sanctions list, suggesting that Iran could be added. Such developments mark an escalation in the existing geopolitical tensions, potentially affecting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

 Australia
2
Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

 Ecuador
3
Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

 Japan
4
Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025