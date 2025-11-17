Sharad Pawar Challenges Pre-Election Fund Transfers in Bihar

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is set to address the controversial issue of pre-election fund transfers to women in Bihar. He plans to bring this matter to the attention of Opposition leaders, sparking a broader political debate.

Pawar's comments come in the wake of a decisive victory by the ruling NDA in the recent Bihar elections, where financial distributions were made under government initiatives, raising questions about their impact on the electoral outcome.

Highlighting schemes like Ladki Bahin and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Pawar expressed concern over the timing of Rs 10,000 transfers to women's bank accounts. He anticipates discussions in Parliament to scrutinize these actions, questioning the Election Commission's oversight during the polls.

