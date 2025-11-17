Left Menu

Historic Meeting: Cyprus Leaders Seek Path to Reunification

Leaders of the ethnically divided Cyprus, Tufan Erhurman and Nikos Christodoulides, will meet on November 20 to renew efforts for reunification talks after Erhurman's recent election win. This significant encounter aims to bridge longstanding divisions and influence Greece-Turkey relations and Turkey's EU aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST
Historic Meeting: Cyprus Leaders Seek Path to Reunification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ethnically divided island of Cyprus is set for a significant diplomatic meeting as leaders from both sides gather on November 20. The new Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides will meet at the United Nations peacekeeping force's residence, an event jointly announced by both communities.

Erhurman, who secured a landslide victory on October 19 in the Turkish Cypriot region, is eager to revive U.N.-mediated talks for Cyprus reunification. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for renewed dialogue, with Christodoulides expressing a commitment to approach the talks with constructive intent.

The division traces back to a 1974 Turkish invasion after a Greek-inspired coup. The conflict remains a critical source of tension between NATO member states Greece and Turkey, further hindering Turkey's long-term aspirations to join the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global
2
Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

 India
3
Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

 India
4
Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests.

Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes ag...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025