Historic Meeting: Cyprus Leaders Seek Path to Reunification

The ethnically divided island of Cyprus is set for a significant diplomatic meeting as leaders from both sides gather on November 20. The new Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides will meet at the United Nations peacekeeping force's residence, an event jointly announced by both communities.

Erhurman, who secured a landslide victory on October 19 in the Turkish Cypriot region, is eager to revive U.N.-mediated talks for Cyprus reunification. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for renewed dialogue, with Christodoulides expressing a commitment to approach the talks with constructive intent.

The division traces back to a 1974 Turkish invasion after a Greek-inspired coup. The conflict remains a critical source of tension between NATO member states Greece and Turkey, further hindering Turkey's long-term aspirations to join the European Union.

