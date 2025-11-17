Left Menu

Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Bihar's new government is scheduled for November 20 in Patna. Prime Minister Modi and top NDA leaders will attend. Newly elected legislators are set to elect their leader, and preparations at Gandhi Maidan are underway. The current NDA cabinet has moved to dissolve the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST
Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new government is slated for November 20, according to official sources. The event, set to occur in Patna, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other significant figures within the NDA, including union ministers.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal indicated that the party's newly elected legislators will convene on Tuesday to select their legislative leader. "We expect the oath-taking ceremony to occur either on November 20 or November 21," Jaiswal noted.

Preparations for the grand swearing-in are in motion at Gandhi Maidan, while the outgoing NDA government's cabinet has authorized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to propose the assembly's dissolution, post the recent elections where the NDA secured a commanding victory.

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025