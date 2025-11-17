Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony of Bihar's new government is scheduled for November 20 in Patna. Prime Minister Modi and top NDA leaders will attend. Newly elected legislators are set to elect their leader, and preparations at Gandhi Maidan are underway. The current NDA cabinet has moved to dissolve the assembly.
The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new government is slated for November 20, according to official sources. The event, set to occur in Patna, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other significant figures within the NDA, including union ministers.
Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal indicated that the party's newly elected legislators will convene on Tuesday to select their legislative leader. "We expect the oath-taking ceremony to occur either on November 20 or November 21," Jaiswal noted.
Preparations for the grand swearing-in are in motion at Gandhi Maidan, while the outgoing NDA government's cabinet has authorized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to propose the assembly's dissolution, post the recent elections where the NDA secured a commanding victory.
