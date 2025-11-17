Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds BJP's Temporary Induction Halt of Palghar Leader

The Maharashtra BJP has paused the induction of Kashinath Choudhary due to his alleged involvement in a 2020 mob lynching incident. Despite no formal charges, the party has taken this step amid criticism. The decision will be reviewed before any final steps are taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:32 IST
Controversy Surrounds BJP's Temporary Induction Halt of Palghar Leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra BJP has made waves by halting the induction of Kashinath Choudhary, a Palghar leader, into its ranks. Choudhary is accused of involvement in a mob lynching incident that resulted in the deaths of two sadhus in 2020.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced the move following backlash from various sectors over Choudhary's recent induction at a party event. The party clarified in a statement that while Choudhary's name was not mentioned in any official investigation documents, the gravity of the allegations necessitated a pause.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, criticized the BJP, recalling its previous accusations against Choudhary as the main culprit in the lynching case. The BJP, which had blamed the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020, now faces accusations of hypocrisy from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States
2
Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

 Global
3
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

 India
4
Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025