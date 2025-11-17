Controversy Surrounds BJP's Temporary Induction Halt of Palghar Leader

The Maharashtra BJP has made waves by halting the induction of Kashinath Choudhary, a Palghar leader, into its ranks. Choudhary is accused of involvement in a mob lynching incident that resulted in the deaths of two sadhus in 2020.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced the move following backlash from various sectors over Choudhary's recent induction at a party event. The party clarified in a statement that while Choudhary's name was not mentioned in any official investigation documents, the gravity of the allegations necessitated a pause.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, criticized the BJP, recalling its previous accusations against Choudhary as the main culprit in the lynching case. The BJP, which had blamed the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020, now faces accusations of hypocrisy from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)