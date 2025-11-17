Philippines Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Unveiled: A Nation Demands Accountability

On Monday, over 200,000 protesters gathered in the Philippines to demand accountability for suspected corruption in flood-control projects. This marked the second day of large-scale demonstrations that began in August after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s audit revealed irregularities.

The audit uncovered significant issues within projects worth 545 billion pesos, pointing to substandard work and fictitious entries. Only a handful of contractors received a considerable portion of the budget, leading to allegations of bribery and a congressional inquiry.

In response, a commission led by a former Supreme Court judge recommended charges against various officials. The ongoing scandal has slowed economic growth, and protests continue to press for accountability, with another rally scheduled for late November.

(With inputs from agencies.)