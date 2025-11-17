Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Condemns 'Biased' Tribunal Verdict as Political Weapon

Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, denounces the verdict as politically motivated and biased. Living in exile, she challenges the tribunal's legitimacy, pointing to an unelected government orchestrating her downfall. Hasina claims the process aims to undermine democracy ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has fiercely criticized the tribunal that sentenced her to death as 'biased' and rigged by an unelected government. The controversial verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has drawn international attention and heated reactions from Hasina, who deems it as a politically motivated attack.

Currently residing in India since her deposition last year, the 78-year-old leader of the Awami League claims the judgement is an attempt by extremist elements within the interim government to dismantle her party's long-standing political influence. She expressed willingness to face legitimate legal proceedings, suggesting the International Criminal Court as an unbiased venue.

With parliamentary elections on the horizon, Hasina alleges that the tribunal's swift decision aims to delegitimize her party ahead of the polls. Meanwhile, she criticizes the Yunus-led government for deteriorating public services and suppressing democratic rights in Bangladesh, adding that the ICT fails to provide genuine justice.

