Election Commission Orders Special Revision of Assam's Electoral Rolls for 2026

The Election Commission has mandated a 'Special Revision' of Assam's electoral rolls, with January 1, 2026, set as the qualifying date. This revision is more thorough than the annual special summary but less extensive than the Special Intensive Revision. Separate announcements are expected for Assam's 2026 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:51 IST
The Election Commission on Monday mandated a 'Special Revision' of the electoral rolls in Assam, with the qualifying date set for January 1, 2026. This initiative aims at thorough voter list updates ahead of the state's upcoming elections.

Officials noted that the revision lies between the annual special summary and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in terms of scope. Last month, SIRs were ordered for multiple states, including Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Gujarat.

Assam joins Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal in preparing for 2026 polls. A separate SIR announcement for Assam is anticipated, underscoring the importance of meticulous election preparation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

