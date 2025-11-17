Protests Erupt in Dhaka Over Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Historic Residence

Security forces in Dhaka clashed with protesters on Monday after a group attempted to dismantle the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding leader. Police resorted to batons and tear gas as tensions escalated.

The attempted demolition coincided with a tribunal's decision to sentence Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia, sparking public outrage. Law enforcement faced intense pressure as the attempted destruction loomed over the heritage site of Bangabandhu, revered as the Father of the Nation.

Authorities demonstrated a robust response, placing barriers and utilizing sound grenades to disperse the crowd. The confrontation led to significant disruptions in local traffic and commerce around Mirpur Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)