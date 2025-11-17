Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

In a significant political development, Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislature party. The decision followed a vote by newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday.

The RJD successfully secured 25 out of 143 contested seats in the recent assembly elections, a result that set the stage for Yadav's leadership election. The announcement was confirmed by RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh.

The meeting to elect Yadav saw the presence of influential party figures, including party president Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Jagdanand Singh. Yadav was the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly and the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)