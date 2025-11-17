Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav has been named the leader of the RJD legislature party after newly elected RJD MLAs voted in his favor. The RJD secured 25 seats out of the 143 they contested. The decision was made during a meeting attended by party president Lalu Prasad and other senior leaders.

In a significant political development, Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislature party. The decision followed a vote by newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday.

The RJD successfully secured 25 out of 143 contested seats in the recent assembly elections, a result that set the stage for Yadav's leadership election. The announcement was confirmed by RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh.

The meeting to elect Yadav saw the presence of influential party figures, including party president Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Jagdanand Singh. Yadav was the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly and the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate.

