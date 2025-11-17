Political Maneuvering Heats Up in Bihar as Cabinet Formation Looms

Intense lobbying has commenced among NDA allies in Bihar as preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government ramp up ahead of the November 20 date.

Sources indicate that five to six new members from the BJP and JD(U) will join the cabinet. Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) leader and Mahnar seat victor, is anticipated to be inducted as Nitish Kumar gears up to take the oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time. Kumar will resign from the outgoing government on November 19.

The stage for the ceremony, set at the historic Gandhi Maidan, is closed to the public with heightened security, as key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend.

