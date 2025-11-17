BBC Stands Firm Against Trump's Defamation Claims

The BBC has firmly stated it will contest any legal action by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who alleges the broadcaster defamed him. Trump contemplates suing the BBC for up to $5 billion, accusing it of creating a misleading edit of his speech.

Despite an apology letter sent by BBC chair Samir Shah to Trump, the corporation maintains there is no foundation for a defamation claim. Trump announced his intention to sue, asserting, "I think I have to do that, I mean they've even admitted that they cheated."

Shah addressed the BBC staff about speculation on potential legal costs, emphasizing the broadcaster's duty to its license fee payers. He reiterated, "There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this."

(With inputs from agencies.)