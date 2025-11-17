Extradition Urgency: Bangladesh's Call to India for Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh urges India to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her ex-home minister after being sentenced to death by a tribunal for 'crimes against humanity.' Calls for extradition stem from an existing treaty, with officials emphasizing repatriation as a compulsory duty for India.
Bangladesh issued an urgent plea to India on Monday, asking for the immediate extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. A special tribunal had sentenced them to death in absentia for 'crimes against humanity.'
In a statement quoted by the state-run BSS news agency, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of honoring the bilateral extradition agreement, labeling it a 'compulsory responsibility' for New Delhi. The ministry also stated that sheltering convicted individuals undermines justice and is considered an 'unfriendly act.'
Sheikh Hasina fled to India last year amid protests and unrest, taking refuge post-fugitive declaration by a Bangladesh court. Bangladesh's formal extradition request remains pending with no response from India yet. Meanwhile, legal and diplomatic voices in Bangladesh are adamant about the extradition, framing it as a crucial step in ensuring justice.
