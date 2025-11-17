Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

In the midst of rumors surrounding a potential reshuffling within the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Officially termed a courtesy visit, the discussions likely involved the expansion of the state cabinet.

A prevalent topic in Karnataka's political circles has been the alleged power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar. Despite the swirling speculation, Shivakumar firmly denies any intention to resign as state Congress president.

In a separate meeting, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions with the Prime Minister included critical issues such as sugarcane farmers' protests, irrigation projects, and the establishment of an IIT in Raichur.

(With inputs from agencies.)