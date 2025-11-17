Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

Amidst speculation of a Karnataka government reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Discussions with Kharge involved cabinet expansion, while talks with PM Modi focused on sugarcane farmers' issues and irrigation projects. Siddaramaiah has requested approval for an IIT in Raichur.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:30 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi
In the midst of rumors surrounding a potential reshuffling within the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Officially termed a courtesy visit, the discussions likely involved the expansion of the state cabinet.

A prevalent topic in Karnataka's political circles has been the alleged power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar. Despite the swirling speculation, Shivakumar firmly denies any intention to resign as state Congress president.

In a separate meeting, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions with the Prime Minister included critical issues such as sugarcane farmers' protests, irrigation projects, and the establishment of an IIT in Raichur.

