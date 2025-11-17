Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense
The U.S. Supreme Court will review the Trump administration's defense of its 'metering' policy, which limits asylum claim processing at the U.S.-Mexico border. This policy, halted by Biden, is contentious due to its legality around blocking asylum seekers. A ruling is expected by June.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review the Trump administration's defense of its policy to limit asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border. Known as 'metering', this policy permitted officials to stop asylum seekers from having their claims processed when border capacity was met.
This controversial policy, which was halted during President Biden's administration, is now being reconsidered, with the Supreme Court expected to deliver a ruling by the end of June. The administration argues the policy's legality hinges on the interpretation of whether asylum seekers have 'arrived' in the U.S. before crossing the border.
Advocacy group Al Otro Lado, which has been challenging the policy since 2017, argues it violates federal law. They assert that the metering system blocks asylum seekers from seeking necessary protection, leaving many in dangerous conditions. The decision could significantly impact future U.S. immigration practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Immigration Policy Overhaul: New Asylum Rules Introduced Amid Reform UK Surge
Illegal Immigration Crisis: UK's New Hardline Asylum Policies
Charlotte Sees Escalation in Federal Immigration Raids: Communities Divided
Passenger Data Breach Uncovered in Somali Immigration
Britain's Overhaul of Human Rights Laws: A New Chapter in Immigration Policy