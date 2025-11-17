Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review the Trump administration's defense of its policy to limit asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border. Known as 'metering', this policy permitted officials to stop asylum seekers from having their claims processed when border capacity was met.

This controversial policy, which was halted during President Biden's administration, is now being reconsidered, with the Supreme Court expected to deliver a ruling by the end of June. The administration argues the policy's legality hinges on the interpretation of whether asylum seekers have 'arrived' in the U.S. before crossing the border.

Advocacy group Al Otro Lado, which has been challenging the policy since 2017, argues it violates federal law. They assert that the metering system blocks asylum seekers from seeking necessary protection, leaving many in dangerous conditions. The decision could significantly impact future U.S. immigration practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)