Left Menu

Voters' List Revision Sees Over 98% Electorate Enumerated

The ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list has reached over 98% of electors across nine states and three union territories. The Election Commission confirms distribution of 50.11 crore enumeration forms, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal set for 2026 polls. Phase two is underway until December 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:58 IST
Voters' List Revision Sees Over 98% Electorate Enumerated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has reported significant progress in the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list, with more than 98% of electors receiving enumeration forms. This large-scale operation covers nine states and three union territories.

As part of phase two, which began on November 4, 50.11 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, indicating a robust response ahead of scheduled elections in key regions like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, due in 2026.

The campaign emphasizes accuracy in electoral rolls, crucial for the upcoming polls. The initiative underscores the poll body's dedication to maintaining inclusivity and integrity in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's New Chief Secretary V Srinivas Pledges Commitment to Governance and Development

Rajasthan's New Chief Secretary V Srinivas Pledges Commitment to Governance ...

 India
2
Sports Showdown: Triumphs, Challenges, and Contracts Unveiled

Sports Showdown: Triumphs, Challenges, and Contracts Unveiled

 Global
3
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Boosts Disaster and Security Preparedness

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Boosts Disaster and Security Preparedness

 India
4
Sharmila Urges Naidu to Secure VSP Future, Condemns Privatization Remarks

Sharmila Urges Naidu to Secure VSP Future, Condemns Privatization Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025