Voters' List Revision Sees Over 98% Electorate Enumerated
The ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list has reached over 98% of electors across nine states and three union territories. The Election Commission confirms distribution of 50.11 crore enumeration forms, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal set for 2026 polls. Phase two is underway until December 4.
The Election Commission has reported significant progress in the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list, with more than 98% of electors receiving enumeration forms. This large-scale operation covers nine states and three union territories.
As part of phase two, which began on November 4, 50.11 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, indicating a robust response ahead of scheduled elections in key regions like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, due in 2026.
The campaign emphasizes accuracy in electoral rolls, crucial for the upcoming polls. The initiative underscores the poll body's dedication to maintaining inclusivity and integrity in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
