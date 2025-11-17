Robert Vadra Denies Congress Split Amid Bihar Election Debacle
Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has dismissed claims of a potential Congress split following their loss in the Bihar elections. He has expressed the party's unity and questioned the legitimacy of NDA's victory. Vadra, currently on a religious tour, hinted at possible political ambitions.
- Country:
- India
Robert Vadra, the businessman and spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, firmly dispelled any rumors of a potential split within the Congress Party following their electoral defeat in Bihar. Standing united, he stated that all party leaders remain cohesive, even amidst the Prime Minister's remarks implying internal discord.
Vadra criticized the Bihar election results, attributing the National Democratic Alliance's success to questionable practices involving the Election Commission. He claimed monetary incentives influenced the outcome, undermining the electorate's true sentiments and called for a review of the electoral procedures during such schemes.
Despite the Congress's setback, Vadra remains engaged with politics, addressing grassroots concerns and conveying them to senior leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. While non-committal about entering active politics himself, Vadra acknowledged public interest in his potential political future.
ALSO READ
Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchments
Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Conferencing
Political Shifts and Family Feuds: Bihar's New NDA Government Formation
Historic Homecoming: Vrindavani Vastra Returns to Assam
Judicial Corruption Unveiled: Bribery Scandal in Mazgaon Court