Robert Vadra Denies Congress Split Amid Bihar Election Debacle

Robert Vadra, the businessman and spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, firmly dispelled any rumors of a potential split within the Congress Party following their electoral defeat in Bihar. Standing united, he stated that all party leaders remain cohesive, even amidst the Prime Minister's remarks implying internal discord.

Vadra criticized the Bihar election results, attributing the National Democratic Alliance's success to questionable practices involving the Election Commission. He claimed monetary incentives influenced the outcome, undermining the electorate's true sentiments and called for a review of the electoral procedures during such schemes.

Despite the Congress's setback, Vadra remains engaged with politics, addressing grassroots concerns and conveying them to senior leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. While non-committal about entering active politics himself, Vadra acknowledged public interest in his potential political future.