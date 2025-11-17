Left Menu

Modi Champions Development-Driven Politics at Ramnath Goenka Lecture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized development-focused governance during the Ramnath Goenka Lecture. Highlighting the BJP's electoral success, he urged state governments to prioritize growth, criticized the Congress for aligning with Naxalism, and celebrated increased voter turnout in Bihar, attributing India's progress to effective social security measures and economic resilience.

Updated: 17-11-2025 22:38 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of development-driven governance, highlighting the results of the Bihar elections as a mandate for political parties prioritizing public welfare. He encouraged regional governments to foster competitive environments for investment and emphasized the BJP's commitment to development, likening it to an emotional connection with the public.

Modi took aim at the Congress for allegedly supporting elements that foster Naxalism and urban Maoist activities, arguing that these groups have gained traction within the opposition party. He criticized past Congress administrations for embedding 'Urban Naxals' in key institutions and claimed the emergence of a 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress' that favors political gain over national interest.

Emphasizing social justice, the Prime Minister touted the dramatic expansion of social security, covering 94 crore Indians compared to 25 crore a decade ago. Modi portrayed India's economic model as a global beacon of hope, maintaining a robust growth trajectory despite international challenges, and pledged continued focus on equitable development to secure the trust and aspirations of the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

