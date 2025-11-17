Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests
A Serbian mother's hunger strike ended as she joins anti-government protests. The movement calls for President Vucic's resignation over mismanagement and corruption. The protest, sparked by a deadly roof collapse, has intensified into a significant political challenge in Serbia.
In Serbia, a grieving mother's hunger strike came to a conclusion on Monday as she prepares to join a burgeoning protest movement opposing the government. Dijana Hrka, whose 27-year-old son Stefan perished in a roof collapse in Novi Sad last year, has been at the forefront of the agitation against alleged governmental negligence.
The protest movement, largely spearheaded by youth, students, and opposition figures, demands the resignation of President Aleksandar Vucic and calls for early elections. The protesters allege systemic corruption, inadequate public services, and media suppression under Vucic's administration, allegations the government denies.
These demonstrations have become a significant political challenge with support and resistance leading to mass rallies, including a recent assembly of over 10,000 Vucic supporters in Belgrade. Dijana Hrka seeks to collaborate with student protesters, aiming for continued, collective action.
