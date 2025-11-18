Left Menu

Chile's Political Shift: Kast's Rise and Congressional Dynamics

The far-right Republican Party led by Jose Antonio Kast gained influence in Chile's Congress after the presidential election. Despite lacking a majority, the party's gains, combined with the People's Party rise, mark a political shift. Kast faces a runoff against Jeannette Jara, impacting future Chilean governance.

18-11-2025
In a significant political shift, Jose Antonio Kast's far-right Republican Party made notable headway in Chile's Congress following Sunday's presidential election. However, the party fell short of a majority, necessitating strategic alliances to push forward any substantial reforms.

The traditional right-wing bloc saw its influence wane, as Franco Parisi's anti-establishment People's Party surged from one seat to 14 in the lower house. This reshuffling signals a growing disillusionment among voters with established parties. Guillermo Holzmann, a political analyst, remarked that new leaders like Parisi and Kast are emerging amid this political upheaval.

The upcoming December 14 runoff will see Kast facing Jeannette Jara, aligning with the leftist government. With no candidate reaching a majority in the initial race, the runoff is crucial. Analysts like Patricio Navia suggest that the current congressional composition will mitigate Kast's radical proposals, making moderate support pivotal. Economic perspectives, such as those from Jorge Selaive, indicate that the election results could favor markets, with the Chilean peso experiencing a positive boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

