Trump's F-35 Sales to Saudi Arabia: A Strategic Move Amid Middle East Tensions

President Trump announced plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing their alliance. The decision aligns with Trump's efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations through the Abraham Accords. Challenges include potential technology transfer risks and opposition to Palestinian statehood conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:49 IST
President Donald Trump has announced his intention to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, highlighting the kingdom's strong partnership with the United States. This announcement comes on the verge of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, his first in over seven years.

The proposed sale of these advanced aircraft underscores Trump's strategy to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel through the Abraham Accords. The sale, however, faces potential hurdles, including Israel's concerns over maintaining its qualitative military advantage and possible technology transfer risks to China.

While Trump's optimism is evident, success hinges on broader Middle East diplomatic efforts, including addressing Saudi demands for a Palestinian state as part of the Accords. Despite political changes with the Biden administration, which put a hold on similar sales to the UAE, there is cautious hope for an agreement by the end of Trump's second term.

