White House was not aware of Huckabee meeting with Jonathan Pollard, Leavitt says

The White House was not aware of a meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and former U.S. Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

"But the president stands by our ambassador, Mike Huckabee, and all that he is doing for the United States and Israel," Leavitt said at a press briefing.

