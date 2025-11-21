White House was not aware of Huckabee meeting with Jonathan Pollard, Leavitt says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House was not aware of a meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and former U.S. Navy analyst Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
"But the president stands by our ambassador, Mike Huckabee, and all that he is doing for the United States and Israel," Leavitt said at a press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-White House was unaware US ambassador to Israel met with convicted spy
India, Israel ink terms of reference to formally launch FTA talks
Israel announces plan to seize historical site in West Bank as new settlement appears
France concerned about intensification of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Israel expects to keep regional military edge despite planned sale of F-35s to Saudi