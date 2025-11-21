UPDATE 1-US judge halts Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.

A federal judge on Thursday halted for now President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Washington D.C., dealing Trump a temporary legal setback to his efforts to send the military to American cities over the objections of local leaders. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to enforce the law in the nation's capital without approval from its mayor.

Cobb paused her ruling until Dec. 11 to allow the Trump administration to appeal. The legal fight is playing out alongside several others across the country as Trump presses against longstanding but rarely tested constraints on presidents

using troops to enforce domestic law .

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, an elected Democrat, sued on Sept. 4 after Trump announced the deployment

on Aug. 11. The lawsuit accused Trump of unlawfully usurping control of the city's law enforcement and violating a law prohibiting troops from doing domestic police work. Trump has unique law-enforcement powers in Washington, which is not part of any state, but local officials say he overstepped by supplanting the mayor's policing authority and violated legal prohibitions against federal troops doing civilian police work.

Trump administration lawyers called the lawsuit a political stunt in court filings and said the president is free to deploy troops to Washington without the approval of local leaders. The administration also has said the troops are operating lawfully and successfully reducing crime. Trump, a Republican, has also moved to deploy troops in

Los Angeles ,

Chicago and

Portland, Oregon , to combat what he describes as lawlessness and violent unrest over his crackdown on illegal immigration.

Democratic leaders of those cities and their states have sued to block the deployments, saying they amount to an attempt to punish political foes with militarized shows of force.

