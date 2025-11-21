BJP orchestrating plan to end reservation, create tribal crisis: Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of working on a systematic plan to end reservation and create a ''tribal crisis'' as it demanded a high-level investigation into why no tribal was selected in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Exam 2022 despite the quota.

The party also demanded that the 2022 Civil Judge exam be withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference here, Chairman of Adivasi Congress Vikrant Bhuria accused the BJP of orchestrating a tribal crisis in the country by taking away their land and not giving them justice. He sought the creation of a migrant policy for tribals.

''The BJP government is orchestrating the Great Indian Tribal Crisis across the country. Under BJP rule, tribal communities are being devastated. Tribal people are not receiving justice and are struggling even to preserve their identity. The lands of tribal communities are being seized,'' he alleged.

''We are saying this because in the results of the 2022 Civil Judge exam in Madhya Pradesh, despite reservations, the selection of tribal candidates is zero,'' Bhuria said.

The Congress leader said there are nearly 2 crore tribals in Madhya Pradesh, but the result of the Civil Judge Exam 2022 shows the BJP and its system couldn't find even a single tribal capable of holding the post.

In this exam, 121 seats were reserved for tribals, but not even one was selected, he said.

''From 2021 till now, not a single tribal has been selected. As per the rules, seats that remain vacant for several years are taken into the open category. In other words, this is a systematic way to end the reservation. Our demand is that the 2022 Civil Judge exam should be withdrawn and there should be a high-level investigation into the exam,'' he said.

A migrant policy should be created for tribals, Bhuria demanded.

The Congress leader also alleged that the ''hasty'' implementation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has caused the most harm to tribals.

''This is because tribals are on migration in most states. The situation is such that more than 70 per cent of the villages are lying vacant, and this government has not been able to provide employment to the tribals.

''The SIR process was deliberately carried out at a time when the tribals are not at home. This is a conspiracy to systematically exclude tribals from the voting process,'' he alleged.

Raising another issue, Bhuria said Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh has been turned into a cantonment as trees are being continuously felled there for the benefit of big corporate houses.

''Notices are being sent to thousands of tribals. People are being sent out from the district. This is an open violation of the PESA law and the Forest Rights Act,'' he alleged.

